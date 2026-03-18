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Kim Jong Un won the elections in North Korea with 99.93% of the votes
According to official data, the turnout in the elections was almost 100%. The country's leader retained his post after another vote.
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We are ready to give our lives without hesitation — Iran's Foreign Minister, commenting on the assassinations of top officials by Israel and the USA.
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The US announced the first combat use of the new 2,270-kg penetrating aerial bomb GBU-72 Advanced 5K Penetrator, which was tested in 2021.
According to CENTKOM, several bombs were dropped on fortified positions with Iranian anti-ship missiles along the coast of the Strait of Hormuz.
The munition is equipped with a reinforced casing and is guided by GPS, serving as an intermediate link between the less powerful GBU-28 (which can penetrate up to 30 m of soil or 6 m of reinforced concrete) and the GBU-57 MOP (which can penetrate up to 80 m of rock or 60 m of reinforced concrete).