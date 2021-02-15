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Ruled By Narcissists?
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12 views • February 15, 2021
Throughout history societies and political systems have been plagued, blighted
by leaders, political regimes and figureheads who have proved to be tyrannical
and narcissistic in nature. Has anything changed?!
by leaders, political regimes and figureheads who have proved to be tyrannical
and narcissistic in nature. Has anything changed?!
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