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Rhodesian War: Portuguese, Cuba: CIA loves Communists!
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69 views • January 18, 2020
Soldier of Fortune is a CIA front. The CIA loves Communists! These are among the shocking revelations from JB Campbell as we discussed the Portuguese war in Angola, Colonel Mike Hoare and his mercenaries and other things relating to southern Africa. Coming up next after this video are JB Campbell's shocking revelations that Ian Smith betrayed Rhodesia. It will shock even Rhodesians! Don't miss it!
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