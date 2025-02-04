BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Elon Musk Takes Over All Federal Records; Deep State And Their NGOs Find The Best Theft In History
69 views • 2 months ago

RealNewsChannel.com


First Elon Musk/DOGE Takes Over All Federal Financial Records; On the First Day of the Investigation, Deep State Operatives/USAID And Their Illicit NGOs Find The Greatest Theft In History. Over the years, the evidence has accumulated. The core of pedo culture is Hollywood and the mockingbird media. It needs to be thoroughly examined. Next Evidence Points to the Use of Backdoor Remote Control Technology in the Tragic DC Helicopter/Airliner Crash. Then Under Tom Homan's leadership, border crossings have decreased by 93%. Additionally, the US military is prepared to respond to Mexican drug cartels that attack federal agents guarding our border with kamikaze drones. Then The Top Swamp Rat According to Alex Jones, Charles Schumer is now formally under criminal investigation and is terrified. Then Alex Jones has been provided previously confidential DOJ documents by Trump's FBI that describe a significant government operation that took place between 2013 and 2025 and names Jones and his company InfoWars as a "National Security Terror Threat" that has to be "investigated," "targeted," and "dismantled."


Extended Report;

https://www.realnewschannel.com/elon-musk-doge-takes-over-all-federal-financial-records-on-the-first-day-of-the-investigation-deep-state-operatives-usaid-and-their-illicit-ngos-find-the-greatest-theft-in-history/


Source Link; https://www.banned.video/


Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research.

elon muskelon musk takes over all federal recordsdeep state and their ngos find the best theft in history
