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25 Nightmare Things That Are Set To Happen If Trump Is Removed From Office
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547 views • November 04, 2019
Should the deep state succeed in achieving a U.S. Senate conviction of Trump — which would remove him from office — Mike Adams breaks down 25 shocking, history-changing events we may see unfold.
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