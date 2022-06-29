They are trying to kill everyone who speak truth. Many corpses are being carried out of White House.

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (June 2022). Dr. Carrie Madej who was exposing the COVID19 Coronavirus biochemical weapon vaccine had her plane sabotaged, and it crashed. Her phone transmission was cut and her phone overheated. She may be dead, but her social media site is saying that she lived, so they may have replaced her with their demon spirit in a clone, or they may kill her in the hospital or torture & rape the original person, and then place one of their Draco reptilian chimera aliens inside her clone hybrid human avatar bodies to steal her identity. If she starts speaking deceptive things, then that is what happened. If so, then all her millions of religious Christian horde followers, who are redefining Bible verses and rebelling against women’s head coverings so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels, will be deceived by the new Carrie Madej who replaced the original Carrie Madej. They are able to easily kill and replace with a clone with a different person inside, a New Age polytheist interfaith ecumenical Christian who is rebelling against women’s head coverings and redefining Bible verses and a follower of Jezebel. If the devil and his reptilian hybrid globalist elites are trying to kill Dr. Carrie Madej with a plane crash for just exposing one topic, how much more do they try to kill us real Christians every day for exposing thousands and thousands of topics every day for decades in our daily sermons? People are filming a lot of dead corpses and body bags being carried out of the White House. No one knows whose bodies they are. The White House is closed off, and the television broadcast of Joe Biden from the White House is being filmed in their replica studio of the White House. There are thousands of dead children’s half-eaten body parts as well as tortured human children in cages in the White House underground torture chambers and reptilian hybrid earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers’ Satanist dungeons. The IRS tax agency is purchased $700,000 worth of ammunition between March and June, while they are trying to limit the purchase of ammunition by the human populace. The DHS department and the health & human services department and housing & urban development department and all the other government departments are buying up huge amounts of guns and ammunition to exterminate the human specie and humanoid species and other species populaces. The fallen angel devil incarnate avatar Bill Gates, who is the chief scientist at the COVID19 Coronavirus biochemical weapon vaccine manufacturer Umbrella corporation, is the biggest farmland owner in the world now. He is planning to poison and starve the humanoid species, and whoever they consider inferior eugenics species. The Western feminist nations are now prohibiting police officers from chasing criminals. They are also giving huge amounts of money and housing to these illegal immigrants who are fake human specie infiltrators, and cutting off all aid to their own nations’ human citizens. The Illuminati pedophile cannibal Satanist reptilian hybrid demon spirit incarnate avatar globalist elite feminist witches television hosts are saying that the humans need to stop complaining, and the human children need to start just eating 2 meals a day, because they are manifesting the famine by complaining. The reptilian hybrids’ “controlled opposition” QAnon has returned with a slogan, “Let’s play a game again” to deceive the billions of “women’s head coverings rebelling” most dumbest evil human generation in history.





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