Month of Noah's Ark Flood Jesus is the Door Cheshvan 5784

Read Along: https://isaiah58ministries.blogspot.com/2023/10/month-of-noahs-ark-flood-jesus-is-door.html There are no Holy Days this Month. A Month of entering into heavenly places of safety and security inside Jesus Christ. A Door, An Ark, a place of rest.
PG here Patriot Gallery Leah and Michelle's Mom expounding on: Biblical Month of Cheshvan 5784 Chalkboard Teaching
I Point out that each month and each season is ordained by God. If you walk in the anointing, in the right path, or calling you are safe. Bombs going over your head, missiles falling all around and you will be in the shadow of the Almighty, none of it will come near your dwelling. Only you will abound in the opposite setting people free, seeing healings, deliverance, and blessing all around you with the life of God so they too are oblivious to the war waging around them.
Psalm 91 the whole chapter: 13 Thou shalt walk upon the lion and asp: the young lion, and the dragon shalt thou tread under feet. 14 Because he hath loved me, therefore will I deliver him: I will exalt him because he hath known my Name.
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Psalm+91&version=GNV
GIVE to the Cantrell FUND:
https://www.givesendgo.com/cantrellclan
Connect with Dr. Jason & Kingdom Healing Community- natural health, wellness and Kingdom questions: https://www.kingdomhealingcommunity.com/
Check out Barry Jones Standards Plus History Academy
https://www.standardsplushistoryacademy.com
***NEW*** Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with ***www.learn.ITMTrading.com/chicks*** a FULL SERVICE precious metals dealer. Call them today 1-866-950-7776 for a free strategy consultation and tell them the Resistance Chicks sent you!
AMAZING body and CBD products!!!
For Regular products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC
For HEMP/CBD Products: https://obe.organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC
Resistance Chicks
P.O. Box 107
Milford, OH 45150
E-mail: [email protected]
Web Page www.resistancechicks.com
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks
Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks
Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks
Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks
Clouthub: https://clouthub.com/ResistanceChicks
Resistance Chicks LIVE Fridays On Brighteon.TV 6:00-7:00 PM ET Sundays @5:00 PM ET
Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com and Windblownmedia.com to save 20%
Shop https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!
Resistance Chicks urge EVERYONE to get pre-covid treatment with all the meds you need BEFORE you get sick! Visit DrSyedHaider.com
Use visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.