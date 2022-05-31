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Canadian Alibaba Group President J. Michael Evans Boasts At Davos 2022 Put On By The World Economic Forum... Why Do They Obsess Over 'Tracking People'
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50 views • May 31, 2022
The Canadian Alibaba Group president J. Michael Evans boasts at the World Economic Forum about developing an individual carbon footprint tracker to monitor what you buy, what you eat, and where/how you travel.
That individual carbon footprint tracker, however, most likely won't apply to corporate jets, yachts, or emissions from homes greater than 5,000 sq ft.
#DigitalID #Davos2022 #WorldEconomicForum #WEF
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Truth Social: @CodyRayAlexander
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
That individual carbon footprint tracker, however, most likely won't apply to corporate jets, yachts, or emissions from homes greater than 5,000 sq ft.
#DigitalID #Davos2022 #WorldEconomicForum #WEF
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Truth Social: @CodyRayAlexander
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
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