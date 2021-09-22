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Call: New Zealand Pollce State! Don't You Dare Think About Going to KFC! [21.09.2021]
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64 views • September 22, 2021
Wake the Fuck up Sheeple...
New Zealand population: 5,084,300
New Zealand Covid deaths 27
Aug 17, 2021 New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced a nationwide lockdown
https://www.cnn.com/2021/08/17/asia/new-zealand-lockdown-one-case-intl-hnk/index.html
Sep 21. 2021 Two men were caught at New Zealand border with trunk full of KFC and $100,000 cash
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/two-men-were-caught-at-new-zealand-border-with-trunk-full-of-kfc-and-24100000-cash/ar-AAOFVLx
6,097 Views sep 21, 2021
A CALL FOR AN UPRISING
102K subscribers
https://youtu.be/LvGbldulh-g
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeUOId5AD19RhxhmqV8G6wQ
www.acallforanuprising.com
New Zealand population: 5,084,300
New Zealand Covid deaths 27
Aug 17, 2021 New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced a nationwide lockdown
https://www.cnn.com/2021/08/17/asia/new-zealand-lockdown-one-case-intl-hnk/index.html
Sep 21. 2021 Two men were caught at New Zealand border with trunk full of KFC and $100,000 cash
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/two-men-were-caught-at-new-zealand-border-with-trunk-full-of-kfc-and-24100000-cash/ar-AAOFVLx
6,097 Views sep 21, 2021
A CALL FOR AN UPRISING
102K subscribers
https://youtu.be/LvGbldulh-g
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeUOId5AD19RhxhmqV8G6wQ
www.acallforanuprising.com
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