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Biden seeks 33 BILLION for Ukraine. Will Putin RETALIATE
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248 views • May 01, 2022
Glenn Beck.
Vladimir Putin made it clear in a recent warning to the world: ‘If someone intends to intervene…and creates unacceptable strategic threats for us, then they should know that our response to oncoming strikes will be swift, lightning fast,’ the Russian president said. So, why then did President Biden today make a very public speech requesting from Congress 33 BILLION dollars more for Ukraine? Nuclear war isn’t likely, Glenn says, but it’s not entirely off the table either. Perhaps America’s Commander-In-Chief should tread carefully…and a little more discreetly too.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6xQrp_GdhpI
Vladimir Putin made it clear in a recent warning to the world: ‘If someone intends to intervene…and creates unacceptable strategic threats for us, then they should know that our response to oncoming strikes will be swift, lightning fast,’ the Russian president said. So, why then did President Biden today make a very public speech requesting from Congress 33 BILLION dollars more for Ukraine? Nuclear war isn’t likely, Glenn says, but it’s not entirely off the table either. Perhaps America’s Commander-In-Chief should tread carefully…and a little more discreetly too.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6xQrp_GdhpI
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