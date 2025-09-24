Maria Zeee-UK to Launch Digital ID, 86M Bank Accounts SHUT DOWN, FDA’s Shock Admission

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Daily Pulse Ep 112 | The UK has announced it’s intention to formally launch Digital ID, 86 million bank accounts have been deactivated overnight for failing to comply with biometric surveillance requirements, and the FDA just shockingly admitted to relying solely on Pfizer and Moderna for COVID Vaccine DNA integration possibilities, which are now a reality.