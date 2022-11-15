Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
NURSE EXPOSES SHOCKING RISE IN POST-VACCINE FETAL DEATH
445 views
channel image
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
Published 14 days ago |

California Postpartum Nurse, Michelle Gershman, RN, exposes the callous indifference of her hospital administrator to unexplained spikes in babies in the NICU and cases of fetal demise, since the Covid-19 vaccine rollout.


#FetalDeathWhistleblower #FetalDemise #NICU #TheHighWire


POSTED: November 15, 2022

Keywords
realnewsdelbigtreethehighwire

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket