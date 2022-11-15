NURSE EXPOSES SHOCKING RISE IN POST-VACCINE FETAL DEATH

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
California Postpartum Nurse, Michelle Gershman, RN, exposes the callous indifference of her hospital administrator to unexplained spikes in babies in the NICU and cases of fetal demise, since the Covid-19 vaccine rollout.
#FetalDeathWhistleblower #FetalDemise #NICU #TheHighWire
POSTED: November 15, 2022