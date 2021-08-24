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Dr. Tenpenny Pfizer Whistleblower Claims To Have Documentation 200.000 Dead In Less Than A Week
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446 views • August 24, 2021
This could certainly be possible, it has not been certified as yet, but, those of us who are awake realize that for the most part NUMBERS we are given through the mass media are most often exaggerated, underrated, at the very least, inaccurate!!
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