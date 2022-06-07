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Paul's Writings Were Not Always Inspired By God
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53 views • June 07, 2022
For a longer video on this topic: https://bit.ly/PaulVsJesusTeaching
To the rest I say this (I, not the Lord): If any brother has a wife who is not a believer and she is willing to live with him, he must not divorce her. Now about virgins: I have no command from the Lord, but I give a judgment as one who by the Lord’s mercy is trustworthy. In this self-confident boasting I am not talking as the Lord would, but as a fool.
To the rest I say this (I, not the Lord): If any brother has a wife who is not a believer and she is willing to live with him, he must not divorce her. Now about virgins: I have no command from the Lord, but I give a judgment as one who by the Lord’s mercy is trustworthy. In this self-confident boasting I am not talking as the Lord would, but as a fool.
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