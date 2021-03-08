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The Last Well
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11 views • March 08, 2021
Excellent Practical Evangelism, Digging Wells in Liberia, going into villages where they say "No, we dont want Christianity in here", then you ask them if you can bring them a free water well, they jump and down and get all excited.
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