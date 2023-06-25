https://gettr.com/post/p2k8h0n4fab
0620 BlackRock James O'Keefe The Chinese Communist Party Murdered 600,000 Americans
BlackRock buys politicians.
黑岩集团收买政治家。
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
@ryanmatta @s7gril
@mosenglish @moschinese
