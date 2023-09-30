DID A PLANE HIT THE TWIN TOWERS ON 911? [YOU DECIDE]

THE FIRST CLIP IS NEW, REDISCOVERED THIS YEAR, 22 YEARS AFTER 911.
THE SECOND CLIP IS FROM A DIFFERENT ANGLE, THE PLANE LOOKS LIKE IT WAS HIDDEN BY ANOTHER BUILDING.
THE NO PLANE THEORY LOOKS LIKE MISINFORMATION.
AS ALWAYS, YOU DECIDE.
