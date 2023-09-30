Create New Account
DID A PLANE HIT THE TWIN TOWERS ON 911? [YOU DECIDE]
Rick Langley
THE FIRST CLIP IS NEW, REDISCOVERED THIS YEAR, 22 YEARS AFTER 911.

THE SECOND CLIP IS FROM A DIFFERENT ANGLE, THE PLANE LOOKS LIKE IT WAS HIDDEN BY ANOTHER BUILDING.

THE NO PLANE THEORY LOOKS LIKE MISINFORMATION.

AS ALWAYS, YOU DECIDE.

911bombsnew footageplaneexplosionsbothno planetwo anglesview blocked

