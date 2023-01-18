Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
POVERTY EXECUTION - "MAID" IN CANADA
318 views
channel image
The Prisoner
Published 17 hours ago |
Shop now

MEDICAL ASSISTANCE IN DYING FOR PEASANTS
DAILY MAIL UK - https://tinyurl.com/4b5mbhwd
Canada’s Snowballing ‘MAID’ Euthanasia Trend - https://tinyurl.com/2p88uut8
WHY DID THEY DO IT? SURVEY OF THE DEAD - https://tinyurl.com/43cbkshf
JUSTICE MINISTERY DEATH PROGRAM FOR GLOBAL "STAKEHOLDERS" - https://www.justice.gc.ca/eng/cj-jp/ad-am/bk-di.html
DAVID LAMETTI WANTS TO TAKE YOUR PROPERTY AND KILL YOU -
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/David_Lametti

Mirrored - Remarque88

Keywords
suicideeuthanasiademocidemaid

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket