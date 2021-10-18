© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
undocumented planet or second sun appearing in the morning 2021. Could it be Sol's binary brown dwarf twin slingshotting around it and about to go by us leaving a magnetic wake?
Follow
1
Share
Report
407 views • October 18, 2021
undocumented planet or second sun appearing in the morning 2021. Could it be Sol's binary brown dwarf twin slingshotting around it and about to go by us and leave a magnetic wake that will shake the Earth and maybe flip it??
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.