BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on August 18
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10269 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
150 views • August 19, 2023

▪️In the southwestern part of the Black Sea, a Ukrainian uncrewed boat attempted to attack Russian patrol ships.

The enemy's craft was destroyed by onboard weapons fire.

▪️The AFU again used drones to attack rear Russian targets.

Four vehicles were intercepted as they crossed the state border.

▪️One of the drones managed to make it to Moscow, where it was suppressed by electronic warfare.

Its wreckage fell on the eighth pavilion of the Expocenter exhibition complex, slightly damaging the façade of the building.

▪️The AFU continue to shell populated areas of the Donetsk agglomeration with cluster munitions.

Residential houses and civilian objects were damaged. Three people died, at least five more were wounded.

▪️On the Vremivka sector, the AFU is regrouping and trying to attack in the forest belts east of Urozhaine.

Russian forces destroy advancing units with artillery and small arms fire.

▪️To the west, after a series of unsuccessful attacks on Pryyutne, the enemy has reduced combat activity.

Russian troops are strengthening their defensive positions and striking at regrouping AFU units.

▪️On the Orikhiv sector of the front, the enemy continues to try to gain a foothold on the northeastern outskirts of Rabotino.

Russian troops are repelling the attacks, preventing the transfer of heavy equipment to the village.

Source @rybar

Keywords
russiaukrainehighlightsdigestrussian military operationaugust 18
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

Belle Carter
Putin hails 12% trade jump as Indonesian president makes second Russia trip of 2026

Putin hails 12% trade jump as Indonesian president makes second Russia trip of 2026

Cassie B.
Gallup Poll: 89% of Americans View Government Corruption as Widespread

Gallup Poll: 89% of Americans View Government Corruption as Widespread

Garrison Vance
SCO Summit in Bishkek Showcases Expanding Eurasian Bloc

SCO Summit in Bishkek Showcases Expanding Eurasian Bloc

Garrison Vance
Antiwar.com Urges Support, Cites Troop Peril and Pentagon Priorities

Antiwar.com Urges Support, Cites Troop Peril and Pentagon Priorities

Garrison Vance
We Are Sleepwalking Into World War III: Why I&#8217;m Preparing for the Worst

We Are Sleepwalking Into World War III: Why I’m Preparing for the Worst

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy