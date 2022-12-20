Former West Point Officer: CCP’s Biggest Enemy Is Its Own People

https://gnews.org/articles/605981
摘要：【AMFEST 2022】12/18/2022 Matthew Newgent, the former West Point officer and co-founder of Nobleus: Proud to stand with the NFSC in this fight against totalitarianism. The CCP's greatest enemy is its own people. You can follow, or you can get a bullet, and that's how totalitarianism works.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.