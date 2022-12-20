Former West Point Officer: CCP’s Biggest Enemy Is Its Own People

https://gnews.org/articles/605981

摘要：【AMFEST 2022】12/18/2022 Matthew Newgent, the former West Point officer and co-founder of Nobleus: Proud to stand with the NFSC in this fight against totalitarianism. The CCP's greatest enemy is its own people. You can follow, or you can get a bullet, and that's how totalitarianism works.



