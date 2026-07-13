End-Times Dispensationalism Exposed

The real Biblical timeline for the End-Times. I explain to some degree how Scofield made changes to the timeline that confuses a lot of people. Scofield's timeline was never supported until he came out with his own Bible with a commentary beside the scripture, which was completely misleading. Sadly, many Pastors were dupped into believing the Scofield version through their "education", rather than simply applying what the scriptures said. Some Pastors I hear were forced to agree with Scofield's version of scripture or they would not get their degrees to become a Pastor. There is nothing in the Bible that says you have to go to Bible College to get a degree to become a Pastor, but rather it talks about how men should have certain character traits. Jesus' disciples were mostly ordinary uneducated men, Acts 4:13.