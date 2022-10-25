Create New Account
Ill Logic Behind the WHO Dismissing Antibody Tests - Jody Bruchon
Jody Bruchon
Published a month ago |
This is a week old as of posting, but I forgot to put it up. The WHO has warned that "antibody tests don't equal immunity." That statement is true, but is designed to trick you into thinking these tests don't matter. They matter a lot.


