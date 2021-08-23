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COVID 19 is a French made patented biological weapon made at Institute Pasteur from SARS Cov 2
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325 views • August 23, 2021
French citizens released virus in Wuhan China. It is a variant of SARS COv 2 taken from a SARS infected patient at a French hospital in Hanoi Vietnam The most truthful banned and feared by NEW WORLD ORDER VIDEO in the world COVID 19 is a worldwide jewish Zionist Illuminati Freemason satanist plot to kill us;;.
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