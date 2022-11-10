Star Kings, Twins and the Celestial Game of Thrones

Website www.sovereignki.com Email: [email protected] [email protected] CORRECTION: The Harlot Babylon system is under Mother Alcyone, NOT Sirius Game of Thrones introduction https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TZE9g... Twins film trailer https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qtlB7... Revelation that should make sense after watching this segment and more to come (coarse language warning in the interests of education). https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=foPh0... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LssmI... Celestial crossing-crucifixion of the red dragon Saturn Destroyer T dwarf star with the 'harlot' Mother Alcyone (not Sirius). https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=diW6j... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JPIhU... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tfrWu... Copyright Disclaimer: Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing...Thank you and credit to all those individuals who have indirectly assisted in this work. It is most appreciated.
Intro Music credits: Easier to Fade (feat. Madi Larson) by A Himitsu https://soundcloud.com/a-himitsu Creative Commons — Attribution 3.0 Unported— CC BY 3.0 Outro: Black Ether - Harlequins in a Tempest https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RVWIo... https://blackether.bandcamp.com/
