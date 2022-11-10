Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Star Kings, Twins and the Celestial Game of Thrones
10 views
channel image
Sovereign_Ki
Published 19 days ago |
Jun 13, 2019
MATURE THEMES WARNING RELATING TO EARTH CHANGES AND THE NATURE OF REALITY Lauda and George discuss the identities of the celestial brothers of the birthing time, the cosmic wars within duality and the rising suns of the birth Mother in further decoding the Bible mysteries with evidence in pop culture long veiled until the Waking hour..It is recommended to view our prior works part of the 'Biggest Secrets of the Age' series to help navigate the celestial codes further explored here - GL

Website www.sovereignki.com Email: [email protected] [email protected] CORRECTION: The Harlot Babylon system is under Mother Alcyone, NOT Sirius Game of Thrones introduction https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TZE9g... Twins film trailer https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qtlB7... Revelation that should make sense after watching this segment and more to come (coarse language warning in the interests of education). https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=foPh0... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LssmI... Celestial crossing-crucifixion of the red dragon Saturn Destroyer T dwarf star with the 'harlot' Mother Alcyone (not Sirius). https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=diW6j... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JPIhU... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tfrWu... Copyright Disclaimer: Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing...Thank you and credit to all those individuals who have indirectly assisted in this work. It is most appreciated.

Intro Music credits: Easier to Fade (feat. Madi Larson) by A Himitsu https://soundcloud.com/a-himitsu Creative Commons — Attribution 3.0 Unported— CC BY 3.0 Outro: Black Ether - Harlequins in a Tempest https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RVWIo... https://blackether.bandcamp.com/

Keywords
lauda leonsovereign kistar kingscelestial games of thrones

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket