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Did the swamp beat Trump? A Reality Check from Sebastian Gorka
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260 views • April 13, 2021
THE TRUMP PRESIDENCY: Dr. Sebastian Gorka, a former member of the Trump cabinet, begins the PREMIERE of his Newsmax show, Reality Check, with a perspective on the Trump presidency, how he was the president who could not be bought or sold, what many Americans were needing at the time, and whether or not it was the 'Washington swamp' who ultimately ended his term. - via Sebastian Gorka Reality Check, Sundays at 7PM ET on Newsmax TV
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