Gaslight (1940) - Film, Literature and the New World Order

In this edition of Film, Literature and the New World Order we welcome Thomas Sheridan, author of The Anvil of the Psyche, to discuss Gaslight, the 1940 British psychological thriller that introduced us to the concept of 'gaslighting.' In the discussion we point out how common gaslighting is, ask "Are you being gaslighted?", talk about techniques for defending oneself from gaslighting, and talk about how this technique is used on a societal level by the psychopaths at the top of the pyramid.

