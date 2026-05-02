Busker Mike XXXVII

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Busker Mike played at our end of the Bourke Street Mall again today (2 May 2026) and as usual he stopped many passers by with his electric guitar finger work, plus the gas mask dress-up and his showman skills (an area he is developing). In other words he works hard to get those $$$ out of people's wallets. Some people say he sleeps each night in a city carpark. We enjoy watching him and bantering with him afterward.