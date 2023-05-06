Radical Agenda S06E012 - Try Though I Might...

Recent news has me pissed off... I imagine some of you will find this entertaining, so you may want to catch the live show tonight at 9:30pm Eastern....





This morning I saw a Fox News Alert on my phone, and, at the time this notice popped up on my phone, I had the Fox News Channel on my TV.









The image on the phone alert showed a picture of a very beautiful White woman with blonde hair, and picture in picture, another photo of her black killer in handcuffs on the curb after being arrested by police in Arizona. The 29-year-old Lauren Heike had been walking down a popular pedestrian trail when her assailant took her life for reasons yet to be explained. Police have said that there was "trauma to her body" and we are left to our imaginations as to what that entails. If you're like me, that's not a good scene to be left to your imagination.





On the TV, they were talking about this stupid animal who got choked out on the subway because he decided to try and intimidate riders rather than sobering up and going to work like a human being. To their credit, and this sincerely did surprise me, Brian Kilmeade, who I hate with every ounce of my being, was taking up for the "blonde straphanger" as the New York Post called him, that choked the animal out.





But this was the newsworthy story, so far as the Fox News Channel was concerned, whatever the case, and, in particular, the race riots that predictably ensued as a consequence of the Democrat Party being so enamored with drug addicted criminals, and so contemptuous of White men who serve their country honorably in and out of the military.





The story about a little White girl, Kinsley White, who got shot in the face when the bullet passed through her father Jamie, from a black criminal's gun, that's old news now. Nobody has seen fit to mention the explicitly racial motives of the black attempted murderer who told his victim ‘You White? I don’t even like White muthafuckas, I’m gonna fucking kill your fuckin white ass!’ as he drew his second gun and began emptying it on the White family, also striking Mrs. White in the arm.





Familiar though it may be, this was a fascinating study in contrasts, BEFORE the explicitly racial motives of the black shooter became known.





When Andrew Daniel Lester, an 84-year-old White man, shot and wounded a black teenager by the name of Ralph Yarl, who had come to his door after dark unexpected, in a situation where both men clearly just made some unfortunate mistakes, the Left went crazy, calling it a racially motivated crime, before anything was even known about it. Hardly a surprise there, of course, but when Lester's grandson came out and said that Mr. Lester was an avid Fox News viewer, this was prima facie evidence of a hate crime, and Mr. Lester was charged with 1st degree assault, which in Missouri, is the offense other jurisdictions call attempted murder.





A GoFundMe for Mr. Yarl raised over $3.4 million from over 9,800 donors. That's an average donation size of $346.93. The Yarl fundraiser set out to raise $2.5 Million. He and his family were subsequently invited to the White House to have a personal audience with Joe Biden.





There was also a GoFundMe set up for the White family, seeking to raise a paltry $50,000 for their medical bills. At the time of this writing, a little over 2,800 donors have raised a little over $129,000 for the White family. That's an average donation of just over $46.07, and they can't even get a meeting with Brian Kilmeade.





It shouldn't be shocking to see anymore. I know the routine. I've been immersed in this stuff for years. It's kinda why I get sick of talking about it, honestly.





How many times am I going to get in front of a microphone and point out that the media are a bunch of lying Jews, and that blacks are 13% of the population committing half the homicides in this country? How many times am I going to point out that the crime statistics are completely fucked, because Hispanic illegal immigrants are categorized as racially White in the FBI crime statistics?





Well, it's been awhile since I've done that actually, so I've compiled some numbers, which are largely familiar to many of you, I already know, but we're going to breeze by them for a few minutes, and then I've got more to say.





I hope you do to, because of course, the phones will be open.





