Plane crashes into a commercial warehouse, Fullerton, in Southern California

Plane crashes into a commercial warehouse. Casualties reported. Fire department operating with a 4 alarm response.

Newest Update:

A single-engine plane crashed into a furniture warehouse in Fullerton, California, minutes after takeoff, ABC News reports.

The pilot and passenger were killed and at least 19 warehouse workers were injured.

Updates below is before the newest above:

One person was killed and 15 others injured when a small plane crashed into a building in California, police report.

The number of victims in the crash of a small plane in California has risen to two, with 18 people injured, according to the police.

Update:

AP: 11 injured after a small plane collided into the roof of a commercial building in Southern California, police say

Article with more info: https://kmph.com/news/local/11-injured-in-small-plane-crash-in-southern-california

https://globalnews.ca/news/10940659/california-plane-crash-roof-business/

