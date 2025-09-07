The benefits of cannabinoids

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )



Mike Dillon: I want to also congratulate you, because you are one of the people who has probably been one of the biggest supporters of how do I say this without upsetting the Mike Lindell network, CBD, THC and hops. You have been such a huge proponent for the association of CB1 and CB1 receptors, because you understand that maintaining homeostasis in many physiological systems, not only just mood, but sleep and appetite, you've seen the true, powerful healing of hemp. And a lot of mainstream doctors are deniers.

Judy Mikovits, PhD: It's not him, it's cannabinoid. See, that goes right back to NIH, National Cancer Institute. Johns Hopkins, I'm going to say a guy's name in Italy, Di Marzo. So Johns Hopkins, Stephen B Baylin, fabulous professor. This is what we did. We worked together. I just called Steve. I hadn't talked to him in 25 years. And after the Truth About Cancer in 2021, I said, Steve, how can we do this better? And he's like, Judy, what a delight. And I referenced Frank Ruscetti. You know, so nice to hear from you. And you know, he didn't know what happened to me, and that was a good thing. So the cannabinoids, Di Marzo in Italy, just look up the last author. The taxpayers paid for it, and the cannabinoids, oh, we put them in the soil. We don't need to smoke them. Your plants will grow bigger and stronger from the weeds pulling the different toxins, your lavender. This was why we put certain acid extracts.

09/04/2025 - MAHA with Mike on LindleTV with Dr Judy Mikovits: https://rumble.com/v6xizcg-who-whistleblower-international-public-health-scientist.html?start=2123

Vincenzo Di Marzo: https://cts-cannabinoids.org/vincenzo-di-marzo/

Cannabinoids and the expanded endocannabinoid system in neurological disorders: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31831863/

CANNABINOIDS ARE TERPENES CRITICAL FOR OUR HEALTH: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/f/cannabinoids-are-terpenes-critical-for-our-health