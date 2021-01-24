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Words Matter: Who Butchered The Lord's Prayer?
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67 views • January 24, 2021
There are three different versions of The Lord's Prayer and none of them are reflective of the original words - why? What was so dangerous about the original prayer and who was offended by it? Take another deep dive into the murky waters of theology with The Right Bible Podcast.
Links mentioned in the show:
The Very First Bible
https://www.theveryfirstbible.org/
Vatican/Marcion Manuscript Release
https://www.prlog.org/12829026-first-bible-vindicated-after-vatican-release-shows-epistles-based-on-marcionite-scripture.html
Galatians 4:4 revisited
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mlqzKeWJxlY
Links mentioned in the show:
The Very First Bible
https://www.theveryfirstbible.org/
Vatican/Marcion Manuscript Release
https://www.prlog.org/12829026-first-bible-vindicated-after-vatican-release-shows-epistles-based-on-marcionite-scripture.html
Galatians 4:4 revisited
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mlqzKeWJxlY
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