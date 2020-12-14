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Keeping borders closed has been a 'popular thing' among leaders
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6 views • December 14, 2020
Sky News host Peter Gleeson says it is a "popular thing" for state and territory leaders to keep their borders closed despite families being separated from loved ones for months.
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