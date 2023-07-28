Rapture with Purpose

Very few Bible teachers give a reason for the rapture. Was it simply a power display or is there a purpose for this event. There is a purpose, and that purpose also defines the timing necessary for this event. Listen, watch, think, and confirm with your own studies... like a Berean.
