Rapture with Purpose
Lapstone
Published Friday

Very few Bible teachers give a reason for the rapture. Was it simply a power display or is there a purpose for this event. There is a purpose, and that purpose also defines the timing necessary for this event. Listen, watch, think, and confirm with your own studies... like a Berean.


Keywords
rapturepost-tribpre-tribpre-tribulationcaught upmid-trib

