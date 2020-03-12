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12/03/2020 -- Earthquakes, hot spots, and new fires across California, Oregon, and West Coast USA
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105 views • December 04, 2020
The West coast of the USA is in a state of seismic unrest, and odd seismic events are occurring along with the shifting taking place. Additionally, a new series of fires broke out below the NEXRAD RADAR location (where the quakes were a few days ago).
A series of hot spots showed up on GOES infrared satellite view, followed by multiple new fires breaking out across Southern California.
Additionally hot spots appeared across Oregon, and Northern California which match locations which are volcanic, military, and electrical generating.
Hot spots seen here: Southern California - https://weather.cod.edu/satrad/?parms...
Oregon: https://weather.cod.edu/satrad/?parms...
A series of hot spots showed up on GOES infrared satellite view, followed by multiple new fires breaking out across Southern California.
Additionally hot spots appeared across Oregon, and Northern California which match locations which are volcanic, military, and electrical generating.
Hot spots seen here: Southern California - https://weather.cod.edu/satrad/?parms...
Oregon: https://weather.cod.edu/satrad/?parms...
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