Here’s How You Know Australian Mass Shooting Was A FALSE FLAG!

While the mainstream news media will continue portraying the recent mass shooting at Bondi Beach in Australia as an antisemitic terror attack, a much more likely conclusion is that this was a “false flag” act of terrorism conducted by supporters of Zionism to rally support for their cause and mute criticism of Israel’s genocide in Gaza.

Jimmy and Americans’ Comedian Kurt Metzger note that media narratives quickly blamed Muslims, ISIS, and Iran while dismissing alternative explanations. Jimmy cites past incidents in Australia and the United States involving hoax threats allegedly traced to Israeli individuals, and highlights reporting that Australian police previously investigated paid actors carrying out antisemitic crimes.

The segment concludes that Israel and allied media outlets are using the Bondi Beach attack to pressure Australia, justify censorship, and escalate tensions with Iran while discouraging Palestinian solidarity activism.

Become a Premium Member: https://jimmydore.com/membership/

Go to a Live Show: https://www.jimmydore.com/tour

Mirrored - The Jimmy Dore Show

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!