Miles Guo: The Chinese Communist Party believes that the Chinese people have a tremendous amount of resilience and tendency to forget

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4/26/2022 Miles Guo’s GETTR: The Chinese Communist Party believes that the Chinese people have a tremendous amount of resilience and tendency to forget. So, the CCP has got ready for its long-term plan to let the Chinese people live like the North Koreans, living a life that’s worse than an animal’s. As long as the CCP still exists, there will be only two tiers in China – the imperial tier and the slave tier