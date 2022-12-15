Bombardment Throughout Ukraine

On the morning of December 15, the center of Donetsk was subjected to the most powerful shelling since 2014, the head of the city administration said. The Voroshilov district of the city was shelled by about 40 Grad missiles.

As a result of the attack, the local cathedral, school and residential buildings came under a massive shelling in the capital of the DPR. Civilians were injured.

The day before, the Ukrainian military fired 225 rounds of ammunition at ten settlements in the Donetsk Republic. Five civilians were killed during the day and five others were injured.

The representative of the People’s Militia of the LPR said that the shelling of the city of Stakhanov resulted in an emergency shutdown of the power supply of the pumping station. The water supply in the area has been reduced by 40%.

Ukrainian forces also tried to hit their targets in the border regions of Russia.

In the Bryansk region, Russian air defense system was activated over the city of Klintsy. All the Ukrainian missiles were shot down.

Also at night, air defense systems were in action in the Kursk region, intercepting all Ukrainian strikes.

In their turn, Russian drones carried out an attack on energy infrastructure facilities in Ukraine. The last series of retaliation strikes were carried out by mainly air-based cruise missiles. Their cost is many times higher than that of Geranium kamikaze UAVs. After a long pause, kamikaze drones are back flying over Ukraine again.

On December 14, the Kiev authorities reported explosions in the city center. As a result of the work of Ukrainian air defenses, several administrative buildings were damaged. The Ukrainian authorities are silent about other damage.

Russian drones were also spotted in Zhytomyr, Zaporozhye, Dnepropetrovsk, Krivoy Rog and Kharkov.

On the morning of December 15, Russian missile struck several targets near the city of Kharkov and in the region. As a result of the attack, the electricity supply was cut off in the region. Apparently, critical infrastructure facilities have been hit.

The return of the Iranian-made UAVs to the Ukrainian battlefield confirms that neither side could put pressure on Iran. And the agreements on the deployment of “Geraniums” with Russian forces remain in force, which means that restless nights are coming to Kiev.

Support SouthFront:

BITCOIN (BTC): bc1qctv99yh0ewg6x5r9fy5e7lqm28t9rza4h4cy4k

BITCOIN CASH (BCH): qpayzr89x3yul8924uqf6fjx6jcjklfcw5vm2dxp7r

MONERO (XMR): 84eCJf22Yz39rHwoz6vf3hdcWmbCY336eAUoLXpSj1Q3boP8crzKdDq3R5f72RjFmTJBctSH6DFRuPmEaWiQP59mBzoG2sN

PAYPAL, WESTERN UNION etc: write to [email protected] , [email protected]



Mirrored : SOUTH FRONT