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The Secret Escape for God's People
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974 views • April 26, 2022
Many people believe in a secret rapture, but is that really what Luke 17 is talking about? Watch this short video for more information.
For more information, watch this video called "Everything You Need To Know About The Rapture": https://bit.ly/3l66kGU
For inquiries email [email protected]
For more information, watch this video called "Everything You Need To Know About The Rapture": https://bit.ly/3l66kGU
For inquiries email [email protected]
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