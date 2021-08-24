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NIH Director Admits School Mask Mandates Enforced on Children Are Not Based on COVID19 Data Aug 21, 2021
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70 views • August 24, 2021
The director of the National Institute of Health (NIH) said during an interview that the reason kids are being forced to wear masks in school isn’t necessarily because they are in danger of infection, but rather so that the school districts don’t shut down classrooms.
Over in Florida, a group of parents were so concerned their kids were being forced to wear masks all day long at school that they had their kids’ used masks sent for laboratory testing. After the analysis, it was found that the masks had the presence of 11 dangerous pathogens, as well as fungi, parasites, and bacteria.
NIH director’s comments:
https://ept.ms/380wp2L
Pathogens on masks:
https://ept.ms/2TQAMdc
https://ept.ms/381JHMz
Over in Florida, a group of parents were so concerned their kids were being forced to wear masks all day long at school that they had their kids’ used masks sent for laboratory testing. After the analysis, it was found that the masks had the presence of 11 dangerous pathogens, as well as fungi, parasites, and bacteria.
NIH director’s comments:
https://ept.ms/380wp2L
Pathogens on masks:
https://ept.ms/2TQAMdc
https://ept.ms/381JHMz
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