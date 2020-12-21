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MUST-SEE VIDEO- Voter Fraud Occurred in Arizona - The State Certified Fraudulent Results
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645 views • December 21, 2020
The video below explains the 2020 election results in Arizona and identifies the fraudulent results in the state related to election fraud...
One outlet claims to have identified over 700,000 fraudulent votes. They did this by reviewing the data being reported the night of the election and the days after. This is similar to the data we used in identifying similar fraudulent activity in other states:
One outlet claims to have identified over 700,000 fraudulent votes. They did this by reviewing the data being reported the night of the election and the days after. This is similar to the data we used in identifying similar fraudulent activity in other states:
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