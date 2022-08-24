Man sick of "ANTI-VAXXER BS" days away from being killed by VAXX induced CANCER

First, it’s important for this blogger to note that we do not write these stories to throw gasoline on people’s fires of life. It is simply a journalistic responsibility to chronicle global patterns and new societal norms during The Great Reset (March 2020 forward).

There’s more than enough evidence to conclude that the mRNA and viral vector DNA injections change some, if not many, vaxxed people’s personalities. It’s also well-established fact that the injections cause and/or exacerbate aggressive cancers that have killed at least 60% of the victims we’ve covered within one year of diagnosis. Mrs. Karen Croake Heisler was the first case to encompass both phenomena. Now we have another.

SOURCE:

https://thecovidblog.com/2022/08/19/jeremy-mansfield-south-africa-broadcaster-beat-leukemia-13-years-ago-calls-non-vaccinated-fucng-stupid-now-in-palliative-care-with-liver-cancer/

Mirrored - Boot Camp

