Biblical Accounts of Nephilim Help Us Understand Disturbing Current Events - Luke Rogers





Have you ever seen something strange or mysterious that makes you stop and consider the possibility of supernatural influence? Whether it’s stories about Bigfoot or legends of giants in the Middle East, these mysterious topics drive the conversation on the popular Blurry Creatures podcast. Luke Rodgers is a co-host of this fascinating show, and discusses the mystery of the Nephilim and the legends of giants that have been witnessed around the world, from the Louisiana Bayou to the caves of Afghanistan. Why doesn’t the Christian church talk about the hot topic of the Nephilim and their influence on the ancient world? Get your questions answered surrounding the supernatural world long forgotten by modern society.









TAKEAWAYS





Most western churches function like corporations, and they are often divorced from conversations about anything supernatural





The global flood and Joshua’s conquest make a lot more sense with the proper historical context regarding the Nephilim





The Book of Enoch is not considered Biblically canonical, but it is a worthwhile historical text that’s referred to in the Bible





Ancient legends of demigod heroes like Hercules likely stemmed from stories of Nephilim









