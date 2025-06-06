© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Peter Thiel describes the ANTICHRIST and his BEAST system, comparing it to a one-world government or communism.
He says the Antichrist imitates Christ and pretends to be a BETTER CHRISTIAN than JESUS CHRIST HIMSELF—but forgets that communism has historically forbidden Christianity.
What he is essentially describing as the “ANTICHRIST SYSTEM”, is in fact, ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE—precisely the core around which his company, Palantir, revolves.
Artificial intelligence imitates consciousness, the internet mirrors the 'Ether,' and the people developing AI claim to be religious.
They are building the BEAST SYSTEM RIGHT IN FRONT OF OUR VERY EYES, with surveillance powered by AI.
He discusses a “global dictator” and a “post Christian world” of all things.