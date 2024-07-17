Editing God

Westcott and Hort were secret Unitarians because only members of the Church of England could be college professors or hold gov. jobs. The truth was revealed after their deaths by the publication of their private letters. The Greek text they created is loved by Unitarians because it removes references to the divinity of Christ and the blood atonement.





www.usbibleprophecy.com

The title of the book has been changed.





www.michaelfortner.com





NOW published!

https://www.amazon.com/Last-Great-Spiritual-Conflict-Pentecostals-ebook/dp/B0CWVLD7W3/





My Author page on Amazon: href="https://www.amazon.com/stores/Michael-D.-Fortner/author/B005EO79M4?&_encoding=UTF8&tag=christigoogle"