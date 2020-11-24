© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tree Canopies: Seasonal Variations
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
28 views • November 24, 2020
This video is a collection of photographs that I have taken of trees during the past decade. I have also included several posters with quotes about the significance of trees in our lives. I have often taken time to gaze upwards into their branches to perceive the mosaic patterns of their canopies.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.