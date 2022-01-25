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Dear Mike Adams
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2026 views • January 25, 2022
Just wanted to give a shout out to all the freedom fighters out there; excuse me if I stumbled a bit on some names.
ps I now know my videos are loading upside down and sideways. I'll have to fix that moving forward.
ONE Nation.
Under GOD.
United We Stand!
-You Are The Resistance
ps I now know my videos are loading upside down and sideways. I'll have to fix that moving forward.
ONE Nation.
Under GOD.
United We Stand!
-You Are The Resistance
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