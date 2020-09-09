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IMPOSSIBALL – Flat Earth Documentary (2017)
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557 views • September 09, 2020
Get ready for the IMPOSSIBALL! A surprise flat earth documentary from Robbie Davidson of Celebrate Truth (John 14:6)
Flat earth proof of the biggest conspiracy theory documentary film!
CELEBRATE TRUTH
Thank you for taking the time to research, using your own judgement & discernment regarding any news and information that is presented to you. Critical thinking is needed now, more than ever.
If you are reading this, just know that you're not alone. The sleeping giant, that is The People are waking up in masses around the world.
Stay safe. take care & know that you are the resistance.
Please share this information with everyone you know.
Visit Us at https://unshackledminds.com/
Flat earth proof of the biggest conspiracy theory documentary film!
CELEBRATE TRUTH
Thank you for taking the time to research, using your own judgement & discernment regarding any news and information that is presented to you. Critical thinking is needed now, more than ever.
If you are reading this, just know that you're not alone. The sleeping giant, that is The People are waking up in masses around the world.
Stay safe. take care & know that you are the resistance.
Please share this information with everyone you know.
Visit Us at https://unshackledminds.com/
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