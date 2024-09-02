🔍 Unlocking the Secrets of Elicitation! 💬

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🔍 Ever wondered how spies gather intel without asking direct questions?
One key skill is elicitation—getting valuable info through indirect means. 🤫
By sharing a bit about yourself, you can prompt others to reveal what they know. 💬
It’s a clever technique used by spies, salespeople, and journalists alike. 🕵️♂️
Learn more from Jeremy Hurewitz, author of Sell Like a Spy and policy advisor on National Security for the Joseph Rainey Center. 📚
Check out the full episode by clicking the link in the bio or description above! 🎧