https://gettr.com/post/p2g5tfyd29a

"The only way to do business with the CCP is to cooperate."

Nicole Tsai and @SteveGruberShow break down why the CCP is scoring every governor in America to find the most compliant states to do business.





Watch #SteveGruberShow LIVE, weekdays at 6am ET ➡️ https://bit.ly/plutorav





RAV LINKS https://linktr.ee/realamericasvoice

Subscribe to our Substack: https://realamericasvoice.substack.com





